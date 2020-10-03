TODAY |

Nearly 2 million Kiwis cast their ballot before election day

Source:  1 NEWS

Nearly 2 million people, more than half of those enrolled to vote, cast their ballot before election day, Electoral Commission statistics show. 

Source: 1 NEWS

Another 233,575 people voted in advance yesterday.

It brings the total number of advanced votes to 1,976,996, which were cast between the start of the advanced voting period on October 3 to the end of yesterday.

Electoral Commission data for daily advance votes in the 2020 General Election. Source: Electoral Commission

That means approximately 57 per cent of the 3,487,654 people enrolled to vote went to the polling booth before today.

Chief electoral officer Alicia Wright urged people earlier this month to  “vote early and vote local” this year to help with social distancing amid the pandemic.

Today is the last day eligible voters can cast their ballots in the election with voting closing at 7pm tonight. 

A map of general election voting places in your area is available on vote.nz, and voters can still enrol and vote at the same time today. 

Electoral Commission cumulative advance votes data for the 2020 General Election. Source: Electoral Commission

In 2017, 1,240,740 people voted early. 

1 NEWS will be live from 7pm with the latest results as they come to hand, airing on TVNZ1 and online at 1NEWS.co.nz, as well as the 1 NEWS FacebookYouTube and Twitter pages on social media.

