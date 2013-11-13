NCEA exams pushed back after Covid disruption

NCEA assessment dates for some students are being pushed back because of the disruption of the current Covid-19 lockdown.

NCEA exam room Source: 1 NEWS

The dates for end of year NCEA and NZ Scholarship exams will be moved back by two weeks, with exams to be held between Monday 22 November and Tuesday 14 December, NZQA announced on its website.

Deadlines will also be pushed back by a fortnight for subjects where students submit portfolios, including visual arts.

Schools will not have to provide portfolios from students sitting NCEA Level 1 or Level 2 Visual Arts for NZQA to verify, meaning there will be more time for students to finish their work, and for teachers to mark it.

The NCEA Level 1 Mathematics Common Assessment Task (MCAT) will also be delayed for two weeks.

These changes will give students and schools more time to prepare for the end of the year.

Depending on the duration that Aotearoa remains at Alert Level 4 or Alert Level 3, there are extra steps the Government might take, such as reintroducing Learning Recognition Credits, or making changes to the thresholds for Endorsements and University Entrance.