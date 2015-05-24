NBA star Stephen Curry named 'NZ's most dangerous celebrity' by cybersecurity company

NBA star Stephen Curry has been dubbed "New Zealand's most dangerous celebrity" by a cyber security company.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry signals after making a 3-point basket against the Houston Source: Associated Press

Other celebrities who wrapped out McAfee's top 10 were actors Reese Witherspoon, Noah Centineo, Dakota Johnson, Adam Sandler and Timothée Chalamet, as well as tennis star Novak Djokovic, pop star Niall Horan and Victoria Beckham and Katie Holmes.

McAfee says their names generate the riskiest search results, potentially leading to Kiwis being targeted for cyber crimes.

According to the cyber security company, New Zealand's increased activity online during the Covid-19 lockdowns were putting people at risk.

"Deceptive practices such as fake websites promising free content can lead unsuspecting consumers to malicious sites purpose-built to steal valuable, personal information or take over devices," Australia and NZ cyber safety ambassador Alex Merton-McCann said.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial consumers stay vigilant and always think before they click to protect their digital lives."

Topping out the "most dangerous celebrity" list means Kiwis were often searching their names alongside other potentially harmful search terms, such as "torrent", McAfee said.

Kiwis are encouraged to be careful what links they're clicking on and avoid illegal streaming or downloading suspicious files.

"If your inner One Directioner has you rushing to download Niall Horan’s latest solo album – it is important to only use legitimate music streaming platforms, even if they come at a cost," McAfee said.