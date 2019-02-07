Nationwide lockdown causes number of ACC claims to drop

Recent numbers are showing that, for the most part, Kiwis are keeping themselves safe whilst in lockdown.
Doctor with patient. Source: istock.com
Whether it's DIY, a bit of exercise or just general life at home, ACC has seen a drastic change in the reports of injuries since the lockdown has taken effect.
New data released by ACC shows the overall number of claims amounting to less than a third of last year's levels whilst accidents at home are down by more than 50 per cent.
Despite the drop in numbers being a good sign, the ACC is wary that some people may be delaying their claims and is urging Kiwis to keep safe practices in place.