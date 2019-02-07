TODAY |

Nationwide lockdown causes number of ACC claims to drop

Source:  1 NEWS

Recent numbers are showing that, for the most part, Kiwis are keeping themselves safe whilst in lockdown.

Doctor with patient. Source: istock.com

Whether it's DIY, a bit of exercise or just general life at home, ACC has seen a drastic change in the reports of injuries since the lockdown has taken effect.        

New data released by ACC shows the overall number of claims amounting to less than a third of last year's levels whilst accidents at home are down by more than 50 per cent.

Despite the drop in numbers being a good sign, the ACC is wary that some people may be delaying their claims and is urging Kiwis to keep safe practices in place.

               

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:22
Waikato checkpoint sees 20 per cent of motorists turned around for non-essential travel
2
Nosy young kiwi misses 'social distancing' memo, wanders through ranger's home in broad daylight
3
All schools reopening straight after lockdown 'not going to happen' - Education Minister
4
Eight campervans sent home as NZ police set up checkpoints in lead up to Easter weekend
5
NZ can eliminate coronavirus if lockdown is extended, latest modelling shows
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:22

Waikato checkpoint sees 20 per cent of motorists turned around for non-essential travel
00:19

Nosy young kiwi misses 'social distancing' memo, wanders through ranger's home in broad daylight

US health authorities issue new guidelines for essential workers
01:49

Food banks around the country struggle to cope with demand created by coronavirus lockdown