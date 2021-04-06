TODAY |

National wants answers from NZ Super Fund after links with Myanmar military revealed

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

National is attempting to pull the NZ Super Fund in front of a Parliamentary select committee after it was revealed the Crown entity invests in a company that is working closely with Myanmar's armed forces.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The party has found the NZ Super Fund is investing in an Indian company involved with Myanmar's armed forces, which are engaged in a bloody crackdown on civilians. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand's Government has taken a number of steps including suspending all high level political and military contact with Myanmar, after a military coup has resulted in hundreds killed.

1 NEWS reported last night that New Zealand's Government savings scheme has shares in a controversial Indian company, Adani, that is working closely with Myanmar's armed forces.

Kiwis unwittingly helping Myanmar military through NZ Super Fund

Adani is building a port in Myanmar, as well as paying tens of millions of dollars in lease fees to a company run by the military.

Demonstrators flash the three-fingered symbol of resistance during an anti-coup strike in Yangon, Myanmar, on Easter Sunday. Source: Associated Press

National's foreign affairs spokesperson Gerry Brownlee is seeking the support to pull the NZ Super Fund in front of the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Select Committee "to discuss the ethical investment parameters they work within".

Gerry Brownlee. Source: 1 NEWS

"As a good international citizen New Zealand has a strong reputation for upholding human rights and it is appropriate for the select committee to seek assurances from these organisations as despite their independence from Government, their decisions can affect New Zealand’s international reputation," Brownlee said. 

"The recent allegation of Super Fund investment in a company associated with military government activity in Myanmar demonstrates the need for parliamentary confidence in the ethical investment decision structure independently exercised by the funds.

"Putting this on the agenda of the select committee is most appropriate."

New Zealand
Politics
Anna Whyte
Asia
Personal Finance
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Baby dies in Wellington after parents went to city mission asking for help
2
Kiwis unwittingly helping Myanmar military through NZ Super Fund
3
Seven new cases of Covid-19 at border, day after Govt sets NZ-Aus travel bubble date
4
Full video: Ashley Bloomfield, Peeni Henare provide Covid-19 and vaccine update
5
Harry Potter, 007 and Chernobyl actor Paul Ritter dies at 54
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:31

Train driver of Masterton’s iconic miniature railway awarded for 40 years of service
07:43

Tauranga homeless advocate turns focus to combating vaccine misinfo among city's vulnerable
09:39

'NZ's number one travel agent' Ardern urges Aussies to visit — 'We have absolutely missed you'
00:34

Judge drops name suppression for Canterbury man accused of huge tyre fire