TODAY |

National slams gag order on Ministers after Government's Covid-19 document dump - 'It shows a cynical disregard'

Source: 

The Opposition says newly-released documents show "clear contradictions" in the government's response to Covid-19.

National's health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse. Source: rnz.co.nz

In a 20 March document, top health officials recommended New Zealand move to Alert Level 2, and remain there for up to 30 days.

But just three days later, the Government moved to Level 3, and in another two days went to Level 4.

National Party health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said the Government lacked confidence.

"There are clear contradictions between what the Government saw about their response and what they were telling the New Zealand public," he said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Director-General of Health rejected the Opposition Leader’s claim during today’s select committee. Source: Parliament TV

"They need to explain why because the costs of that lockdown, both from an economic perspective and also from the number of people with health issues that aren't related to [Covid-19] is growing by the day."

The Government proactively dumped hundreds of documents late on Friday, and in an email obtained by RNZ, the Prime Minister's office gagged her ministers by telling them not to do interviews.

"It shows a cynical disregard for the process and it makes a mockery of their claim to be open and transparent," Woodhouse said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The country has already poured in more than $20 billion for businesses and households. Source: Parliament TV

"The idea that ministers wouldn't front for a massive amount of information being released is just incredible to me."

The release of more than 300 documents includes papers, minutes and advice to most sectors of the Government from January until 17 April.

One of the earliest papers dates back to  January 28, when a Cabinet minute discussed a low risk to New Zealand but a potentially serious risk to public health.

Other official documents discuss the decision-making centred on alert levels and restrictions, the border, public health, housing, income support and foreign affairs.

-rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Oklahoma woman opens fire after finding out McDonalds dine-in area was closed for Covid-19
2
Air New Zealand announces Alert Level 2 domestic flights
3
Work and Income acts 'unlawfully' over benefits, redundancy payments
4
US Justice Department drops former national security adviser Michael Flynn's Trump-Russia case
5
John Armstrong: Ardern and company have barely reached base camp in dealing with Covid-19 economic upheaval
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

Sixteen families record upbeat version of Ngā iwi e for Nelson's Virtual Heritage Festival
04:45

Housing market will be 'relatively stable' despite Covid-19 upheaval

Five people arrested, meth and cash seized in Auckland and Tokoroa

02:03

NZ's best Cricketers head back to school after contemplating life after sport