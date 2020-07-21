National releases list ahead of election

National has released its list ahead of election 2020.
National Party leader Judith Collins made the announcement today.
List candidate Nancy Lu is the highest-ranked non-sitting MP. Dale Stephens for Christchurch Central is the second-highest at 29.
High profile candidate Christopher Luxon was placed at 61 - to which Ms Collins said was due to Botany being "one of the safest (National) seats in the country".
Yet-to-be announced Auckland Central and Rangitata candidates are under 66 and 67 respectively, as place holders, Ms Collins said.
1. Judith Collins
2. Gerry Brownlee
3. Paul Goldsmith
4. Simon Bridges
5. Dr Shane Reti
6. Todd McClay
7. Chris Bishop
8. Todd Muller
9. Louise Upston
10. Scott Simpson
11. David Bennett
12. Michael Woodhouse
13. Nicola Willis
14. Jaqui Dean
15. Mark Mitchell
16. Melissa Lee
17. Andrew Bayly
18. Dr Nick Smith
19. Maureen Pugh
20. Barbara Kuriger
21. Harete Hipango
22. Jonathan Young
23. Tim Macindoe
24. Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi
25. Paula Garcia
26. Nancy Lu
27. Parmjeet Parmar
28. Agnes Loheni
29. Dale Stephens
30. Alfred Ngaro
31. Matt Doocey
32. Stuart Smith
33. Lawrence Yule
34. Denise Lee
35. Simon O'Connor
36. Brett Hudson
37. Simeon Brown
38. Ian McKelvie
39. Erica Stanford
40. Matt King
41. Chris Penk
42. Tim van de Molen
43. Dan Bidois
44. Jo Hayes
45. Katie Nimon
46. Catherine Chu
47. Hamish Campbell
48. David Patterson
49. Lisa Whyte
50. Rima Nakhle
51. Liam Kernaghan
52. Bala Beeram
53. Lincoln Platt
54. William Wood
55. Nuwi Samarakone
56. Mark Crofskey
57. Jake Bezzant
58. Mike Butterick
59. Tim Costley
60. Nicola Grigg
61. Christopher Luxon
62. Joseph Mooney
63. Penny Simmonds
64. Tania Tapsell
66. TBC
67. TBC
68. Adrienne Pierce
69. Senthuran Arulanantham
70. Sang Cho
71. Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau
72. Trish Collett
73. Ava Neal
74. Katrina Bungard
75. Shelley Pilkington
The party's caucus has had two major reshuffles recently, one under former leader Todd Muller and the other under Ms Collins.