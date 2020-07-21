National releases list ahead of election

National has released its list ahead of election 2020.

National Party leader Judith Collins made the announcement today.

List candidate Nancy Lu is the highest-ranked non-sitting MP. Dale Stephens for Christchurch Central is the second-highest at 29.

High profile candidate Christopher Luxon was placed at 61 - to which Ms Collins said was due to Botany being "one of the safest (National) seats in the country".

Yet-to-be announced Auckland Central and Rangitata candidates are under 66 and 67 respectively, as place holders, Ms Collins said.

1. Judith Collins

2. Gerry Brownlee

3. Paul Goldsmith

4. Simon Bridges

5. Dr Shane Reti

6. Todd McClay

7. Chris Bishop

8. Todd Muller

9. Louise Upston

10. Scott Simpson

11. David Bennett

12. Michael Woodhouse

13. Nicola Willis

14. Jaqui Dean

15. Mark Mitchell

16. Melissa Lee

17. Andrew Bayly

18. Dr Nick Smith

19. Maureen Pugh

20. Barbara Kuriger

21. Harete Hipango

22. Jonathan Young

23. Tim Macindoe

24. Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi

25. Paula Garcia

26. Nancy Lu

27. Parmjeet Parmar

28. Agnes Loheni

29. Dale Stephens

30. Alfred Ngaro

31. Matt Doocey

32. Stuart Smith

33. Lawrence Yule

34. Denise Lee

35. Simon O'Connor

36. Brett Hudson

37. Simeon Brown

38. Ian McKelvie

39. Erica Stanford

40. Matt King

41. Chris Penk

42. Tim van de Molen

43. Dan Bidois

44. Jo Hayes

45. Katie Nimon

46. Catherine Chu

47. Hamish Campbell

48. David Patterson

49. Lisa Whyte

50. Rima Nakhle

51. Liam Kernaghan

52. Bala Beeram

53. Lincoln Platt

54. William Wood

55. Nuwi Samarakone

56. Mark Crofskey

57. Jake Bezzant

58. Mike Butterick

59. Tim Costley

60. Nicola Grigg

61. Christopher Luxon

62. Joseph Mooney

63. Penny Simmonds

64. Tania Tapsell

66. TBC

67. TBC

68. Adrienne Pierce

69. Senthuran Arulanantham

70. Sang Cho

71. Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau

72. Trish Collett

73. Ava Neal

74. Katrina Bungard

75. Shelley Pilkington

