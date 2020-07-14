National releases details of proposed $3000 charge for travellers' Covid-19 isolation

National has confirmed it would charge travellers entering the country $3000 to help cover the costs of managed isolation and quarantining, should they be elected to Government.

Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee Source: Getty

National's Covid-19 border response spokesperson and deputy leader Gerry Brownlee said the proposed scheme would apply from 11.59pm on October 3.

The fixed $3000 fee would be for one adult, plus an additional $1000 for each other adult staying in one room and $500 for additional children.

There would be no fees for children under three years old.

"Currently, taxpayers are funding a long and very expensive government response to let people come into the country," Mr Brownlee said.

"It's entirely fair that those who benefit pay a share.

Mr Brownlee said the fee would apply to everyone entering quarantine, but there would be exemptions for New Zealand citizens and permanent residents on compassionate grounds or if they were facing financial hardship.

"Two-week quarantining looks likely to be with us for a while," Mr Brownlee said.

"This is a practical solution to a growing problem."

Mr Brownlee said it cost $4000 to quarantine someone for two weeks, and that the Government had already spent $80 million by the end of last month and had appropriated $298 million in their budget for the rest of the year.

He said if a National Government was elected on September 19, Kiwis would have two weeks to return home without facing charges.

"Those who need to return to New Zealand have had plenty of time to get home since border restrictions began, including through repatriation flights organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," he said.



New leader Judith Collins told TVNZ1's Q+A this morning she wanted a "fair system" around managed isolation and quarantine facilities for returning Kiwis.

Jacinda Ardern said last month the Government was considering making people in managed isolation pay for part of the cost, and reiterating her view New Zealanders going on overseas holidays should pay for their stay on return.

"I want us to have a fair system," Ms Collins said.