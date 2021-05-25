TODAY |

National questions if Kiwis all getting correct dose, as vaccinators squeeze more out of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine vials

Source:  1 NEWS

The Ministry of Health is being questioned over whether it's following official guidelines with the Covid-19 vaccine.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some vaccinators have been able to extract more than the recommended number of doses from a single vial. Source: 1 NEWS

Some vaccinators have been able to extract more than the recommended number of doses from a single vial.

Pfizer guidelines state that each vial contains up to six doses and each dose must contain 0.3 millilitres of the vaccine.

Any leftover less than that should be discarded.

It also notes not to mix remaining vaccine from multiple vials .

However, some vaccinators are getting a full extra dose with the use of a specific needle.

“Those new needles have allowed us to get in some cases seven doses out of each vial which is great, it means we can stretch them even further,” Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield says.

National questions whether that goes beyond what's been approved.

“The issue here is that Pfizer’s official recommendation is to take five or six doses only, if it's technically possible to take seven then Pfizer should say so,” National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

In a statement to 1 NEWS, Pfizer says it's unable to recommend the use of the vaccine in any way other than what's in the data sheet approved by Medsafe.

But, just like Pfizer, Medsafe's data sheet only mentions up to six doses with anything more open to debate.

“The concern with getting seven is that there may be some people who haven't got the exact right amount of dosage that they're meant to get,” Bishop said.

However, Bloomfield disagrees, “We wouldn't be doing that if there was any question about people being short-changed or not getting the full dose.”

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:26
Christchurch toddler trending worldwide for expletive reaction to goat spotted in suburban backyard
2
Fair Go: Can a shop make you hand back something you bought if they undercharged you?
3
NIWA reveals best places to view NZ's first 'super blood moon' in 39 years tomorrow
4
How a pervert who planted hidden cameras in Auckland gym changing room became CEO of a crown entity
5
'Extreme measure' - Large jump in people withdrawing KiwiSaver funds to survive
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:04

Police release identity of person killed in South Auckland shooting

Police looking for two men after person injured in Wellington assault

One person dead after crash in Auckland suburb of Glen Eden

Otago University research looks to four-day work week for businesses to adapt to increased artificial intelligence