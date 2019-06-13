National proposes new visa with farmers, growers 'crying out for skilled labour'

The National Party have proposed a new visa to boost the primary sector workforce and to improve certainty for employers.

National immigration spokesperson Michael Woodhouse the visa "would act as an avenue for skilled and experienced migrants to help get residence and build their futures here".

"Farmers and growers are crying out for skilled labour but there is not enough workers to meet demand.

"Many are experiencing serious implications of food rotting because of a lack of labour stifling growth and will have to downsize. A solution is needed now."

Mr Woodhouse said the visa could work alongside other National proposed policies such as extending the Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme.