National Party want to implement New Zealand-United States free trade agreement

The National Party is pledging to work for a free trade agreement between New Zealand and the United States if it's voted into Government in next year's election.

"National is currently running the ruler over all of our policies," leader Simon Bridges said today as National launched an international affairs policy discussion document today, pledging to work for a free trade agreement [FTA] with the US and aiming to double trade between China and New Zealand by 2030.

He said the party was "committed to launching, negotiating and concluding a comprehensive free trade agreement with the US", and would prioritise the relationship through security, economic and political ties.

"We do have to win Washington’s trust and attention."

"National will also further the strong and dynamic economic relationship with China. We will set an ambitious goal of doubling two-way trade between China and New Zealand to $60 billion by 2030," Mr Bridges said.

The policy discussion document asked for feedback on National's position of abolishing the UN P5 veto powers.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council - China, France, the UK, US and Russia - have the power to veto any 'substantive' resolution.

"Over the past few years we have seen the emergence of new threats to our freedoms and liberties. We should be prepared to stand against those who would seek to undermine our values," Mr Bridges said. "That's why we’re proposing to pass legislation to empower New Zealand to autonomously sanction organisations when the United Nations is unable or unwilling to do so."

"I'm unapologetically optimistic about what New Zealanders can continue to do on the world stage and what the Government can do to represent our interests," Mr Bridges said.