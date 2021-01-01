National MPs denied entry to Waikeria Prison amid safety concerns as standoff enters fifth day

National Party MPs looking to speak with staff amid ongoing negotiations with protesting inmates at Waikeria Prison have been denied entry amid safety concerns.

By law, MPs would typically have open access to prisons.

However today, National Corrections spokesperson Simeon Brown and Taranaki-King Country MP Barbara Kuriger say they were told they must have express permission from Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis for a visit due to the emergency situation.

Davis has declined to comment on the situation so far and a spokesperson told 1 NEWS he won't comment until the situation is resolved.

Brown says Davis should come to the prison himself and show leadership, and the National MPs said they will now seek permission for a visit from Davis.

His call for Davis to come forward is echoed by National leader Judith Collins.

"Let’s be clear. Mass destruction of taxpayer-funded property, assaulting Corrections staff and hoarding weapons is not a 'peaceful protest'," she said today in a statement.

"Kelvin Davis needs to front up and explain how this loss of control happened and what he’s going to do to fix it. He was perfectly happy to crow about prisons in opposition but now that he’s in charge, he’s nowhere to be seen.

"My thoughts are with all the Corrections staff having to deal with this situation at Waikeria Prison."

It follows a number of risks concerning Corrections staff, including the structural integrity of the fire-damaged buildings.

The standoff involving 16 inmates in protest of poor conditions at the prison is now in its fifth day.

Corrections incident controller Jeanette Burns said police were supporting Corrections in the negotiation process.

“There are multiple risks involved, including the structural integrity of the fire-damaged buildings, the weapons and equipment available to the prisoners, the toxicity of burnt building materials, and the violence being offered by the prisoners,” she said.

“Negotiations with the group are ongoing, and specialist Corrections staff are being closely supported by police with this.”

Corrections are continuing to urge the men to surrender, saying they would then be provided with food and water, despite more than 1000 people signing a petition urging authorities to provide the 16 men with food and drink.

“We do not want the men, our staff or other emergency services staff to be hurt,” Burns said.

“As prisoners surrender they will be secured, searched, provided with food and water, assessed by medical staff and will have access to kaumatua and other support.”

