National MP Steven Joyce references his 'unique' Waitangi experiences

National MP Steven Joyce has given a good humoured and upbeat address at Waitangi's upper marae this morning.

Mr Joyce opened his speech by acknowledging his "unique" experiences at previous Waitangi celebrations, referencing the infamous incident where he was struck in the head by a flying sex toy thrown by a protester.

"Don't worry, this year I brought some catchers with me just in case," Mr Joyce joked, drawing laughs from those in attendance.

His speech was optimistic, giving a message of unity to the people of New Zealand.

"This country has never been more prosperous and more successful than it is today.

"We have made a lot of progress and as a people have come together after the signing of the treaty many years ago," he said.