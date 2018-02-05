National MP Steven Joyce references his 'unique' Waitangi experiences

 

National MP Steven Joyce has given a good humoured and upbeat address at Waitangi's upper marae this morning.

Mr Joyce was struck with a flying sex toy, thrown by a protester, during a previous visit in 2016.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Joyce opened his speech by acknowledging his "unique" experiences at previous Waitangi celebrations, referencing the infamous incident where he was struck in the head by a flying sex toy thrown by a protester.

"Don't worry, this year I brought some catchers with me just in case," Mr Joyce joked, drawing laughs from those in attendance.

The National MP was holding a media conference when the woman shouted, "that's for raping our sovereignty".
Source: 1 NEWS

His speech was optimistic, giving a message of unity to the people of New Zealand.

"This country has never been more prosperous and more successful than it is today.

"We have made a lot of progress and as a people have come together after the signing of the treaty many years ago," he said.

However, Mr Joyce also stated their is still work to be done and he believes addressing the treaty claims of Ngapuhi are a big stepping stone to seeing further progress for Maori in the Te Tai Tokerau region.
 

