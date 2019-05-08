National MP Nick Smith suspended from the House for 'grossly disorderly conduct'

National MP Nick Smith has been suspended from the House for "grossly disorderly conduct", by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Mr Smith had attempted to grant leave for the roadside drug testing amendment bill, which was rejected by Speaker Trevor Mallard.

"I've made it absolutely clear that I am very unhappy with the member [Dr Smith] and his approach," Mr Mallard said.

"I'm just standing up for my constituents," Dr Smith, the Nelson MP, interrupted. He was then asked to leave the House by Mr Mallard.

Dr Smith then said, "Soft on drugs, like the Government".

Mr Mallard told him to return, then said, "I name, Nick Smith for grossly disorderly conduct", he then asked Parliament if Dr Smith should be suspended from the House.

A very loud "No" came from the Opposition, however Labour, NZ First, Green Party voted in favour of the suspension.

According to Standing Orders, Dr Smith will be suspended for 24 hours.

Dr Smith accepted a petition today after his suspension, from the mother of 23-year-old who was killed in an accident involving a driver who had taken methamphetamine.

Karen Dow, Matthew Dow's mother, presented the petition urging random roadside drug testing, on Parliament steps this afternoon, surrounded by National MPs.

"I should have been celebrating my son Matthew’s 25th birthday today but he was robbed of his life," she said in a statement.

Today, she told media, Matthew was a "very safety conscious young man, he had an immense sense of justice, and this is why it is very important for us as a family to do right by the rest of New Zealand, to prevent any other family losing a family member".

Dr Smith's suspension today comes after National Party leader Simon Bridges was kicked out from the House yesterday.