National MP challenges Shane Jones on if Government can deliver on $3 billion infrastructure package

National is putting pressure on the Government to deliver on it's promises after the details of a $3 billion Covid-19 infrastructure fund were announced yesterday.

The package is set to create more than 20,000 jobs throughout the country, according to the Government, and help New Zealand rebuild after the pandemic's major blow to the economy.

Support for Auckland City Mission, climate change resilience and "transformative energy" are among the projects to benefit from the cash injection.

However, National's spokesperson for social development Louise Upston told TVNZ 1's Breakfast's Political Panel this morning the Government had to actually deliver on its announcement.

"At the end of the day we're totally on the same page in terms of creating jobs - infrastructure is great for that - but you've got to be able to do more than just announce it," she said.

"New Zealanders and the thing that makes a difference for them is actually that job so anybody can announce a fact check, anybody can announce a big project, it's actually about getting it done."

Ms Upston also said in parts of the country infrastructure projects had been cancelled by the Government.

"It's a very mixed message and New Zealanders want to know that when infrastructure is committed to, it will be delivered and actually that's what National provides and we'll be rolling out our infrastructure plans that are fully costed in the coming weeks," she said.

Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones, also on the Political Panel, said: "The ability of the state to deliver in a timely fashion is a constant challenge".

"Yesterday we identified that areas such as housing, and grey infrastructure - by that I mean bridges and roads, but also community infrastructure which is why, for example, the Auckland City Mission was identified very early," he said.