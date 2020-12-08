TODAY |

National launches campaign calling for Kiwis to have more say on Govt decisions

Source:  1 NEWS

National leader Judith Collins says her party's new campaign, Demand The Debate, argues Kiwis are "being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government". 

Judith Collins. Source: Getty

Collins said she has been contacted by thousands of New Zealanders concerned about not having a say in the decisions that define the country's future. 

"The Government's parliamentary majority is not a mandate for Labour to promote their ideological wish list," she said. 

"From the car tax, cancelling promised infrastructure projects, the $785 million Auckland cycle bridge, rushed law changes to deliver Māori wards, to the hastily announced oil and gas exploration ban.

"New Zealanders are starting to feel left out ... they're being kept in the dark and their questions go unanswered by Ardern’s government."

A series of billboards promoting the campaign have today been set up throughout the country, highlighting their demand for change. 


New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Newborn mauled to death by family dog in NSW
2
Late tries see All Blacks pull away from impressive Fiji
3
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
4
Ready-to-eat salads recalled due to listeria fears
5
Tainted by toxic lead: A family's dream home turns into a nightmare
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Canterbury Uni developing system to reduce earthquake damage to homes

New water treatment plant set to relieve pressure on Auckland’s dams

Calls for strategy to address needs of increasing Asian population

Migrant community welcomed to Tauranga in inaugural ceremony