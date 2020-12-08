National launches campaign calling for Kiwis to have more say on Govt decisions

National leader Judith Collins says her party's new campaign, Demand The Debate, argues Kiwis are "being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government".

Judith Collins. Source: Getty

Collins said she has been contacted by thousands of New Zealanders concerned about not having a say in the decisions that define the country's future.

"The Government's parliamentary majority is not a mandate for Labour to promote their ideological wish list," she said.

"From the car tax, cancelling promised infrastructure projects, the $785 million Auckland cycle bridge, rushed law changes to deliver Māori wards, to the hastily announced oil and gas exploration ban.

"New Zealanders are starting to feel left out ... they're being kept in the dark and their questions go unanswered by Ardern’s government."

A series of billboards promoting the campaign have today been set up throughout the country, highlighting their demand for change.