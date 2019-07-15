TODAY |

Napier Port hopes to raise over $200 million on share market to ease congestion

Napier Port revealed it needs to raise more than $200 million on the share market to help ease congestion woes.

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council is to list a 45 per cent stake of the country's fourth largest port after consultation with rate payers.

Funds raised will go to paying back debt and construction of a new wharf.

An indicative share price of between $2.27 and $2.60 was set today.

Hawke's Bay residents, local iwi and port workers will have first priority to the 90 million available shares.

Funds raised will go to paying back debt and building a new wharf. Source: 1 NEWS
