Napier police nab smash-and-grab accused trying on victim's clothes

A person who allegedly stole a suitcase full of clothes was nabbed by police trying them on.

Generic photo of someone trying on a dress Source: istock.com

A Taupō woman, who was helping her mother in Napier move house, had her car broken into earlier this week while parked on the road.

The suitcase full of clothes as well as a handbag, wallet and a new pair of shoes were taken.

Haven been woken up, the woman jumped in her car to see if she could find those responsible, but saw a police patrol car.

Police then called for a dog patrol, who managed to track down the alleged thief in a nearby home, less than an hour after the incident.

"They were found with all of the woman’s belongings and trying on her clothes," police said.