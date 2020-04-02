Napier Libraries are joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by 3D printing face shields for medical staff on the front line.

3D printed face shield. Source: Mindkits

3D printer manufacturer Mindkits sent out a request to private 3D printer users across the country earlier this week asking for help to produce the shield frames.

The company has created a website dedicated to providing those in essential services are able to access personal protective equipment.

Community Engagement Librarian Manager, Holly Weston took up the challenge to start printing the frames.

"The library already had the materials, filament, software and printer. So all I needed to do was set it up at home and start printing. We've never been asked to print medical equipment before, but as face shields are in short supply it made sense to help out."

The shield frames take around three hours each to produce, meaning Ms Weston is able to produce up to four a day.

3D printing had been a service that the library were offering to the community which Ms Weston said had been a "great educational tool" especially during holiday programmes.