Nanogirl's tips for talking to kids about coronavirus without making them worried

Source:  1 NEWS

Adults around the world are getting worried about coronavirus, but what about children? Are your kids worried? What do you tell them that's true, and not alarming?

Science educator Michelle Dickinson has some ideas. Source: Seven Sharp

The easiest way to discuss coronavirus with children is to talk about what viruses actually are, says scientist Dr Michelle Dickinson - otherwise known as Nanogirl.

Dr Dickinson said soft toys could be helpful in explaining the virus to young children.

“Viruses are basically bugs with little sticky off bits, the cold virus for example has a sticky off bit that likes to attach to our noses, they make us stuffy,” Dr Dickinson told Seven Sharp.

“Coronavirus has a sticky out bit that sticks to our lungs, it likes to work in our lungs to replicate.”

“A virus wants to make more of itself, viruses don’t have wings, they can’t fly, they don’t have legs, it can’t walk so the only way they can get to make more of themselves is if we transfer them.”

Dr Dickinson said basic hygiene including thorough hand washing was the best way to stop the spread of virus and that should be communicated to children.

