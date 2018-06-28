Names and ages of all seven people killed in tragic Taranaki crash released by police

Police have released the names of the seven people who lost their lives following yesterday's tragic crash near Waverley.

Crash victim Nivek Madams Source: Givealittle/

They were 76-year-old Rosalie Porteous, 80-year-old Ian Porteous, 84-year-old Ora Keene and 79-year-old Brenda Williams from Waverley, all of whom were travelling in the northbound car at the time of the crash.

In the southbound car was 28-year-old Jeremy Thompson, eight-week-old Shady Thompson and eight-year-old Nivek Madams from Whanganui.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help pay for the funeral of eight-year-old Nivek Madams, who died this morning in Waikato Hospital after the tragic crash.

Nivek's mother remains in intensive care in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital.



The granddaughter of Ian and Rosalie Porteous has given a tribute to 1 NEWS: "We are a very close family and Rosalie and Ian will be dearly missed by their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ian and Rosalie Porteous Source: SUPPLIED