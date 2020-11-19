Names of the 29 men killed at Pike River Mine read aloud on 10th anniversary of tragedy

It's 10 years since 29 men died in an explosion at the Pike River Mine on the West Coast.

Their names were read aloud by Sonya Rockhouse, Rowdy Durbridge and Anna Osborne of the Pike River family reference group during a service at Parliament.

Osborne lost her husband Milton, Durbridge his son Daniel Herk and Rockhouse her son Ben, while another of her sons Daniel survived the explosion.

Source: Breakfast

The men killed at Pike River were: