Names of the 29 men killed at Pike River Mine read aloud on 10th anniversary of tragedy

It's 10 years since 29 men died in an explosion at the Pike River Mine on the West Coast.
Their names were read aloud by Sonya Rockhouse, Rowdy Durbridge and Anna Osborne of the Pike River family reference group during a service at Parliament.
Osborne lost her husband Milton, Durbridge his son Daniel Herk and Rockhouse her son Ben, while another of her sons Daniel survived the explosion.
The men killed at Pike River were:
Conrad John Adams, 43; Malcolm Campbell, 25; John Leonard Hale, 45; Glen Peter Cruse, 35; Allan John Dixon, 59; Zen Wodin Drew, 21; Christopher Peter Duggan, 31; Joseph Ray Dunbar, 17; Daniel Thomas Herk, 36; David Mark Hoggart, 33; Richard Bennett Holling, 41; Andrew David Hurren, 32; Jacobus (Koos) Albertus Jonker, 47; William John Joynson, 49; Riki Steve Keane, 28; Terry David Kitchin, 41; Samuel Peter MacKie, 26; Francis Skiddy Marden, 41; Michael Nolan Hanmer Monk, 23; Stuart Gilbert Mudge, 31; Kane Barry Nieper, 33; Peter O'Neill, 55; Milton John Osborne, 54; Brendan John Palmer, 27; Benjamin David Rockhouse, 21; Peter James Rodger, 40; Blair David Sims, 28; Joshua Adam Ufer, 25; Keith Thomas Valli, 62.