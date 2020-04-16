TODAY |

Musical Nelson family gain notoriety for their unique way of coping during Covid-19 lockdown

Source:  Seven Sharp

A music-loving family from Nelson are turning their bathroom into a concert venue during the Covid-19 lockdown.

As families turn to DIY entertainment amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Connor family has stood out. Source: Seven Sharp

The Connors used to take family trips for music festivals and competitions, but now they're putting their music on Facebook for other bubbles to enjoy.

"It's nice to think of something else for a minute, something positive," mum Paula told Seven Sharp.

"Music is everything, it's our whole life."

Luke and Paula met through music and their children were born into it.

"My husband and I play in a band so they were subjected to it in my stomach," she says.

Madison and William figured out how to do harmonies from about age seven.

Now the family do pretty much anything, from '60s and rock music to popular songs from the last few years.

"It's just good to know we can brighten up someone's day just by sharing our music," Luke says.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Music
Nelson
