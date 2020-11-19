TODAY |

Murdered backpacker Grace Millane's father dies of cancer

Source:  1 NEWS

Grace Millane's father, David Millane, has died from cancer.

David Millane's daughter, Grace, was murdered while backpacking in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Grace was murdered while backpacking in Auckland in 2018. Both her parents, from the UK, spent weeks in Auckland as police investigated and a man was put on trial for her death.

Today, police confirmed to 1 NEWS that David Millane had died.

At the time of the sentencing of Grace's killer, her mother, Gillian Millane, said stress had caused David to fall ill.

MORE TO COME.

New Zealand
UK and Europe
Crime and Justice
