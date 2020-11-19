Murdered backpacker Grace Millane's father dies of cancer

Grace Millane's father, David Millane, has died from cancer.
David Millane's daughter, Grace, was murdered while backpacking in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
Grace was murdered while backpacking in Auckland in 2018. Both her parents, from the UK, spent weeks in Auckland as police investigated and a man was put on trial for her death.
Today, police confirmed to 1 NEWS that David Millane had died.
At the time of the sentencing of Grace's killer, her mother, Gillian Millane, said stress had caused David to fall ill.
