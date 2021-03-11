Mum of 501 deportee shot dead by Auckland police says Peter Dutton's 'trash' comments 'really hurt'

The mother of Tangaru-Noere Turia, a 501 deportee shot dead by police in Auckland’s Papatoetoe last month, says comments from an Australian minister about “taking the trash out” when referring to the deportees “really hurt”.

"That really hurt. These are humans. They're not trash. They are children that have parents, they have families,” Moana Taverio told 1 NEWS.

“It's sad that's how they put it, because I don't think they would like their own children to be called ‘trash’. I think it is so wrong of them to do that. Of course it hurts.”

From six-months-old, Turia spent most of his life across the Tasman before being sent back to New Zealand in 2017 under Australia's controversial 501 deportation policy.

Turia struggled with his mental health, and was shot because he was apparently acting erratically and had produced a shotgun at the time.

In the 2019-2020 financial year, Australia has used its policy to strip the visas of 477 Kiwis on the basis of character grounds.

As the most recent flight took off, Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton referred to the deportations as the country "taking the trash out".

In many cases, deportees have been people who were born in New Zealand but raised in Australia, spending most of their lives over the ditch — where they committed their crimes.

Some have no connections with the land they're being deported to as a result.

Lance Eades was deported from Australia after being jailed twice for stealing tools from his workplace and possessing a firearm when he tried to take his own life.

He said he had to start from scratch in Christchurch with little money.

“Luckily, I’ve had some good people to help me,” Eades said.

Corrections here have a role to play. They have to supervise offenders who have served a jail sentence of more than one year in another country.

There are currently 235 Kiwis subject to a returning offenders order, and nearly 1500 since 2015.

Corrections said while most complete supervision successfully, there had been 511 breaches in the past five years.

Some do go on to commit crimes, one of the most well-known being Comancheros boss Pasilika Naufahu jailed for money laundering and drugs charges.

Filipa Payne, co-founder of advocacy group Route 501, said there was a lack of support for deportees. After they’re set up with IRD and Work and Income, they’re “pretty much left to your own devices.”

She said a life of crime doesn’t have to be a given.

“We need to know if they need legal services when they get here, what counselling services, AA … we need to come to them and offer our support and help.