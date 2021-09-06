TODAY |

Multiple supermarkets among 14 new locations of interest

Multiple supermarkets are among 14 new locations of interest announced on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.

It comes after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 21 new Covid-19 cases in the community - all of them in Auckland.

The list, updated at 12 and 2pm today, shows several Auckland supermarkets, including: Pak 'n Save Sylvia Park, Albany, Manukau, Māngere, Papakura and Clendon; Countdown NorthWest Massey; and New World Mt Roskill and Westfield Albany.

Click here for the full list with times and advice.

Gilmours Mt Roskill, Z Manurewa, Mojo's Superette Māngere Bridge, West Liquor Royal Heights Massey and Massey's NorthWest Shopping Centre were also named locations of interest.

Twenty-one new Covid-19 community cases in NZ today

The update comes as all of New Zealand, excluding Auckland, prepares to move to Alert Level 2 at 11.59pm tonight. Auckland remains at Level 4.

Multiple supermarkets among 14 new locations of interest
