Multiple supermarkets among 14 new locations of interest

Multiple supermarkets are among 14 new locations of interest announced on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health.

Source: Breakfast

It comes after Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced 21 new Covid-19 cases in the community - all of them in Auckland.

The list, updated at 12 and 2pm today, shows several Auckland supermarkets, including: Pak 'n Save Sylvia Park, Albany, Manukau, Māngere, Papakura and Clendon; Countdown NorthWest Massey; and New World Mt Roskill and Westfield Albany.

Gilmours Mt Roskill, Z Manurewa, Mojo's Superette Māngere Bridge, West Liquor Royal Heights Massey and Massey's NorthWest Shopping Centre were also named locations of interest.

