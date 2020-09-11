Muesli bars recalled from NZ supermarkets after rubber accidentally baked into batch

The manufacturer behind Mother Earth has called for a voluntary product recall of their Apricot Chocolate Baked Oaty Slices following the discovery of foreign matter.

Apricot Chocolate-flavoured Baked Oaty Slices. Source: Mother Earth / Prolife Foods Limited

The incident involving the foreign matter, identified as food grade rubber, occurred following the installation of new equipment in the company's factory, manufacturer Prolife Foods Limited CEO Andrew Smith said today in a statement.

"While there is low risk of causing harm and no reports of illness, we are recalling this product with immediate effect," he said.

"The issue occurred when new equipment was installed in our factory which has since been rectified. We are confident the problem is now resolved.”

The rubber is not considered a food safety risk. However, as a precaution, consumers have been advised not to eat product from the affected batch and to return it to the store it was purchased from for a full refund. Anyone concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

The recall only applies to the apricot chocolate flavour from batch number 3108742 with the best before date 29/07/2021, Smith said.

The product is sold in supermarkets nationwide in cardboard boxes containing six bars weighing 40g each. All retailers have been advised of the recall.

This recall does not affect any other batches of the product or any other Prolife Food Limited products.