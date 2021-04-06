How much of a boost will trans-Tasman bubble give NZ's economy?

It's hoped the opening of the trans-Tasman bubble will bring a big boost to many sectors of New Zealand’s economy.

Tourism New Zealand estimates Kiwi businesses will earn $1 billion from allowing Australians to travel to NZ quarantine-free.

Auckland, Central Otago and Canterbury stand to reap the majority of that, but the West Coast is likely to get a decent cash injection too.

The estimate has decent backing, with statistics from 2019 showing Australians spent $3 billion while touring New Zealand, 23 per cent of all international spending for that year.

Around 1.5 million Australians jetted across the Tasman each year to check out New Zealand pre-Covid-19, which breaks down to about 128,000 people a month.