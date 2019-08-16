TODAY |

Mt Hutt investing half a million dollars to cut down emissions on the slopes

With industries across the country challenged to cut their carbon emissions, ski fields are making moves to reduce their footprint.

Mt Hutt in Canterbury has invested half a million dollars in the off season in environmental projects to increase conservation and sustainability efforts.

The company has recently purchased a piston bully 600 snow groomer, a top-of-the-line machine that drastically cuts down emissions on the slopes.

Off the mountain, employees are planting up to 3000 trees to offset its carbon and rebuild forestry along the access road which was previously cleared out.

The seedlings are being provided from Department of Conservation nurseries.

The business is also trapping pests in a bid to bring back natives to the area.

Since trapping operations began a year ago, employees have captured more than 150 pests – mainly stoats.

Mt Hutt produces around 500 tonnes of carbon emissions a year.

Mt Hutt is among the industries across the country challenged to reduce their footprint. Source: 1 NEWS
