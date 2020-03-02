MP Shane Jones' 'racist and ignorant statements must stop', Race Relations Commissioner says

Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon has slammed Shane Jones for his recent comments against Indian communities, deeming them “racist, ignorant and harmful”.

The NZ First MP and Cabinet member was interviewed by MediaWorks over the weekend on the topic of immigration.

During the interview, Mr Jones said: "There should be a mandate, rather than opening up the options, unfettered, and everyone comes here from New Delhi.”

When further questioned on his New Delhi comment, Mr Jones said: "I think that the number of students that have come from India have ruined many of those institutions. I think it’s a backdoor to citizenship."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already publicly condemned Mr Jones’ comments, dubbing them "loose" and "wrong", as has National leader Simon Bridges.

Now Mr Foon has weighed in.

“Shane Jones’ continued racist and ignorant statements against Indian communities must stop,” said Mr Foon.

“As a leader in Government, his words are irresponsible and harmful to many Indian, migrant and ethnic communities. These types of comments divide us as a country and embolden those that hold racist and xenophobic views.”

Mr Foon said his comments undermine the rich contributions that the Indian community has made since arriving to New Zealand in the mid-1800s

“This stereotyping goes against the central Māori value of manaakitanga (hospitality), which so many of us love about New Zealand, and is the reason a lot of us came here.

“International students, including those who come from India, choose New Zealand tertiary education because we are a safe county to study in. They do not deserve to be vilified or discriminated against.”

Following Mr Jones’ comments, Mr Foon has highlighted two “important” events in March.

“This month, New Zealand will mark...the one-year anniversary of the Christchurch mosque shootings and Race Relations Day, that remind us of the ugliness of racism and hate,” he said.

“Shane Jones’ comments are an affront to these important moments when New Zealanders should be coming together to support one another.

“In an election year, leaders must stop using minorities as their whipping post. We must and can do better. I call upon all New Zealanders and leaders to give nothing to racism and xenophobia.”

Mr Jones hasn't retracted his comments. Since the Prime Minister chastised him yesterday, he has come out to say that "most people would not describe his comments as racist".