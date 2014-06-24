Motorists in Waikato, Bay of Plenty warned of potentially hazardous 'summer ice'

The New Zealand Transport Agency are urging motorists in Waikato and Bay of Plenty to be aware of potentially hazardous "summer ice" on the roads.

Wet weather

“After an extended run of warm, dry summer days like we’ve had, any rain can result in slippery road surfaces, otherwise known as summer ice,” NZTA transport system manager Rob Campbell said in a statement.

"Even a very small amount of rain can make the roads very slippery. In fact, it can be more hazardous than heavy rain because grime and exhaust particles that have built up on the road take longer to be washed away."

Summer ice, caused by a combination of light rain and summer grime, creates a slippery film on the roads which appear invisible, Mr Campbell said.

Motorists driving in the rain or on damp roads have been urged to take extreme care.

“We ask that drivers keep safe in these conditions by increasing their following distances, reducing their speeds and taking extra care,” he said. Drivers have also been urged to check the tread level and air pressure on their tyres.