Motorists get extension for expired licences and WoFs

The Government has announced a temporary extension of expired vehicle inspection documents during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Minister of Transport Phil Twyford said this morning all driver licences, WoFs and CoFs will get a grace period.

Any documents that expired after the start of the year will be valid for up to six months from April 10.

Some vehicle certifications are also covered.

"People shouldn’t have to worry about getting fined for having an expired document if driving to use essential services or as an essential worker during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 lockdown," Mr Twyford said.

"That’s why we have provided an extension to give certainty to the public that they won’t be issued infringement notices for using their vehicles appropriately.

"It’ll still be up to drivers to keep their vehicles safe and I urge owners to follow the NZ Transport Agency’s advice and regularly self-check their vehicle."

The NZ Transport Agency indicates that around 600,000 WoFs and CoFs, 800,000 vehicle licences, and 40,000 driver licences and 12,500 endorsements are expected to expire between the start of the lockdown and mid-May.

Mr Twyford added the Government are allowing essential repairs, like sorting out punctured tyres or damaged windscreens, saying "if anything looks out of order, please go get it fixed as soon as you can".

"Drivers will still need to be medically fit to drive, comply with relevant restrictions and conditions on their licence and obey all road rules. Any licence suspensions and disqualifications will also continue to apply.

"The extension will give people and businesses plenty of time after the lockdown to renew their documents without putting extra pressure on them when they are already likely to be stressed."

Mr Twyford emphasised today's announcement was done to enable essential travel and not non-essential trips or Easter getaways, reminding Kiwis they should still stay home and save lives.

