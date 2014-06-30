Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash in Hawke's Bay

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Hawke's Bay believed to have involved two motorbikes and a truck.

Ambulance Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are attending the crash on Middle Road at Otane south of Hastings.

Police say they were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

Initial reports indicate that two motorcycles were involved and one collided with a truck, police say.

One motorcyclist has died at the scene and another person has been taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

The road is closed with diversions in place and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.