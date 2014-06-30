 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle crash in Hawke's Bay

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in central Hawke's Bay believed to have involved two motorbikes and a truck.

Ambulance

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services are attending the crash on Middle Road at Otane south of Hastings. 

Police say they were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

Initial reports indicate that two motorcycles were involved and one collided with a truck, police say.

One motorcyclist has died at the scene and another person has been taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

The road is closed with diversions in place and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police say they are in the process of notifying next of kin.

Related

Accidents

Hawke's Bay

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
SYDNEY, NSW - JANUARY 28: Fiji player Paula Dranisinukula gets hit in a hard tackle in their game against New Zealand at the World Rugby Sevens Series at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on January 28, 2018. (Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - Flying Fijians power past NZ Sevens to cement Cup final spot

2

Severe Weather Watch in place for Northland

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:54
4
The 90s girl-power group say "the time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together."

'The time now feels right' - Spice Girls confirm plans to work together again

00:13
5
Police were called to Manukau Harbour at 12.40pm after reports of three people being in trouble.

One dead following rescue in Auckland's Manukau Harbour

SYDNEY, NSW - JANUARY 28: Fiji player Paula Dranisinukula gets hit in a hard tackle in their game against New Zealand at the World Rugby Sevens Series at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on January 28, 2018. (Photo by Steven Markham/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LIVE: Hamilton Sevens day two - Flying Fijians power past NZ Sevens to cement Cup final spot

1 NEWS NOW brings you live coverage of the second day of the Hamilton Sevens, from Waikato Stadium.

00:59
Two bodies have been located in a river in Waitakere near where three people were reported missing after being swept away.

'The brother that was always there for me' - friends pay tribute to teens who died in Waitakere Ranges flash flood

Two made it to safety, and a third was winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.


02:24
The Prime Minister today continued her tour of Northland, a region where her Government faces some big challenges.

'We can’t do it alone' - Jacinda Ardern promises a partnership with Maori on problems they face

The PM says the Government can only make the gains it wants if it works in partnership with Maori.


02:11
State Highway Six was reopened today as work continues on slips from Haast to Westport.

Storm hit State Highway Six reopened

Hundreds of people have been stuck on the West Coast since the storm hit on Thursday.


00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 