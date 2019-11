A motorcyclist is in a critical condition and multiple people are injured after a crash in Waimate, Canterbury this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Timaru Road at about 6.15pm, police say.

They said initial indications are multiple people have received a range injuries.

St John told 1 NEWS two ambulances have been sent.

They are treating three patients at the scene, with minor to moderate injuries.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.