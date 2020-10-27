Mother of newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack shares heartbreaking message for son

The mother of a newborn baby boy killed in a Hamilton dog attack at the weekend has shared a heartbreaking message to her son.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident in the suburb of Enderley about 7pm on Sunday.

Police said the baby was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, but died overnight yesterday.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

According to The NZ Herald, the boy's young mum has posted on social media acknowledging the tragic loss.

"If only I could go back to this day with (you) still in my tummy, my son," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself relaxing outdoors.

She also shared a photo of the baby, reported as being just one day old when the attack took place, asleep with his hands in fists near his face.