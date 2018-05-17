 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Most watched: 'I want my child to look back and judge me and this government favourably ...rather than deciding to change their name' – Pregnant Jacinda cracks a funny as she explains 'personal' Budget

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told parliament yesterday afternoon she had a more personal reason to create long-term change following the announcement of Budget 2018.

Ms Ardern told parliament she had a more personal reason to shift the focus in government from electoral cycles to generational changes.
Source: Parliament TV

The Prime Minister said the government has been concerned with "too much short-term thinking", leading to the country's current issues with housing, the environment and healthcare.

"Today, we shift the focus of government from electoral cycles to generational ones," Ms Ardern said yesterday, following Finance Minister Grant Robertson's delivery of the Labour-led Government's first Budget. 

"Now, you could say I have a rather more personal reason for doing that, because in 15 or 20 or 30 years time, I want my child to look back on the history books and judge me and this government favourably - rather than deciding to change their name."

It was a moment that left boistrous colleagues laughing with delight. 

She continued: "If we're not here for kids - or for the future of the country they live in - then why are we here?"

Ms Ardern is due to give birth to her first child in a month. 

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:30
1
The National Party deputy was clearly delighted by what her boss was saying.

Most read: Watch Paula Bennett's brilliant facials during Simon Bridges' Budget speech

2

Ministry reviews decision not to extend student allowance for unemployed man told he has to quit night class or face benefit cut

3

DOC disappointed after falcon shot on Hastings farm - 'Euthanasia was the most humane option'

4

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in South Auckland

02:51
5
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

02:51
The National leader called Budget 2018 "flabby spending".

'What the hell is going on here?' - National leader says Winston Peters one reason for 'flabby' spending

"People would have expected, given the rhetoric, that this government would be putting a lot more into health and education. They just haven't."

03:52
The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament in Georgia.

'It is going to be a step up' - talented Auckland back Tanielu Tele'a swaps Manu Samoa jersey for Baby Blacks

The 19-year-old represented Samoa last year at the World Rugby Championship U20s tournament - now he'll pull on the black jersey.

01:39
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

A decent and dry end to the week for most of the country

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

02:40
1 NEWS Sport's experts break down this week's action.

Super Rugby Round 14 picks: 'I think the Highlanders could spank the Waratahs' - Sav and Stephen reunited in the tipping hot seat

The TVNZ rugby oracles break down this weekend's action of Super Rugby.


02:41
John Akau’ola switched from league to union three years ago and is set to represent NZ at the World Rugby Championship U20 in France

Video: 'I didn't think I was going to be good at it' - cross-code youngster John Akau'ola's rise to Baby Blacks honours helps him step out of older brother's NRL shadow

Akau'ola is the younger brother of former Wests Tigers and Panthers player Sitaleki, but is determined to make his mark in the 15-man game.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 