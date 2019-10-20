TODAY |

More than 2000 take part in Nelson's 25th mask parade

Kaitlin Ruddock
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Nelson
Arts and Culture
Kaitlin Ruddock

More than 2000 people were unrecognisable on the streets of Nelson today as they took part in the city's 25th mask parade.

It's one of the highlights on the community calendar, with people of all ages taking part – sometimes spending months working on their wearable masterpiece.

Over the past 24 years, nearly every primary school in the region has been involved.

The parade was originally scheduled for Friday October 18, but wet weather forced the hands of organisers, who postponed the event.

It was particularly disappointing for participants, given that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had taken up an offer to sit on the judging panel on the Friday, as part of her visit to the region.

Nevertheless, mask-makers and thousands more spectators turned out for the Sunday sunshine, as the imaginative takes on this year’s parade theme ‘Discovery’ were displayed. 

The event is part of the Nelson Arts Festival, which holds the title for the longest-running annual arts festival in the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The arts festival event this year has the theme of 'Discovery' which is open to interpretation. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Nelson
Arts and Culture
Kaitlin Ruddock
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Matt Todd 'probably unlikely' for All Blacks' World Cup semi-final
2
Irish writer takes aim at All Blacks after Sevu Reece's selection for RWC quarter-final - 'Ignoring their own values'
3
Ekenasio sinks late goals as Silver Ferns win one-goal thriller over Australia
4
'Love you, grandad' - Beauden Barrett's emotional tribute after quarter-final win
5
100 warnings issued to Kiwi benchtop makers working with potentially deadly silica dust
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

NZ's bid to become first dark sky nation: 'It's about controlling light'

New Christchurch City Council CEO welcomes chance 'to reshape a city'

South Bay banded dotterel chicks nearly wiped out by cats

New minerals lab to open on the West Coast