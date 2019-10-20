More than 2000 take part in Nelson's 25th mask parade

More than 2000 people were unrecognisable on the streets of Nelson today as they took part in the city's 25th mask parade.

It's one of the highlights on the community calendar, with people of all ages taking part – sometimes spending months working on their wearable masterpiece.



Over the past 24 years, nearly every primary school in the region has been involved.

The parade was originally scheduled for Friday October 18, but wet weather forced the hands of organisers, who postponed the event.

It was particularly disappointing for participants, given that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had taken up an offer to sit on the judging panel on the Friday, as part of her visit to the region.

Nevertheless, mask-makers and thousands more spectators turned out for the Sunday sunshine, as the imaginative takes on this year’s parade theme ‘Discovery’ were displayed.