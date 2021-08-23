More than 1000 Countdown staff self-isolating

Over a thousand Countdown supermarket workers are self-isolating after coming in contact with Covid-19 cases.

A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket. Source: Getty

The Ministry of Health has listed 16 Countdown supermarkets as locations of interest thus far, with many staff needing to be off work.

Low staff numbers have also caused five stores across Auckland and Wellington to close, reallocating team members elsewhere temporarily.

"Any of our stores which are locations of interest will close for deep cleaning and re-open as soon as possible," Countdown General Manager Kiri Hannafin said.

"We're trying to keep customers and our website updated in real-time as much as we can, but things are moving fast."

Meanwhile, four New World supermarkets and three Pak'n Save supermarkets have also been identified as locations of interest.

Team members in Auckland and Wellington are isolating for many reasons beyond their store being an exposure site.

Some are vulnerable to Covid-19, don't have childcare available, or their household contact has been at a location of interest.

"We're expecting this number will continue to increase, and we're managing this as best as we can," said Hannafin.

"The safety of our team and customers is our top priority."

Auckland's Countdown Manurewa was the latest to be added to the list Monday, now closed for deep cleaning.

A full list of all supermarkets, as well as other locations of interest, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website here.

Each of the stores listed as a location of interest has had deep cleaning carried out.