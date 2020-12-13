TODAY |

More than 100 guests at Auckland managed isolation facility evacuated after hot water pipe bursts

Source:  1 NEWS

More than 100 guests at an Auckland managed isolation facility were forced to evacuate after a hot water pipe burst yesterday afternoon.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The incident occurred at the Sudima Auckland Airport last night. Source: Supplied / Kate Goswell

The fire alarm at the Sudima Auckland Airport was set off after the pipe burst, spraying hot water over the hallways and rooms of the hotel at around 6pm, a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Hotel and navy staff helped evacuate guests to the hotel's car park.

"The safety of our staff and returnees is our top priority to ultimately ensure the safety of our community, 139 returnees evacuated the premises safely to the designated assembly point under the guidance of the onsite coordinator," the spokesperson said.

"All managed isolation and quarantine facilities operate in a Level 4 environment. In evacuation situations where guests need to come outside strict infection prevention controls, developed by the Ministry of Health, are followed to manage the risks of spreading Covid-19. These protocols include use of PPE and masks and physical distancing rules."

The guests were returned to their rooms at 6.30pm, she said.

It comes after Auckland's Pullman Hotel was briefly evacuated last night due to a fire alarm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1 NEWS it was a false alarm.

New Zealand
Auckland
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:11
More than 100 guests at Auckland managed isolation facility evacuated after hot water pipe bursts
2
Passengers confused about quarantine requirements after Queensland opens border to NZ
3
Police surprise nervous motorists with gifts at South Auckland checkpoint
4
Three new cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all in managed isolation
5
After 22 seasons, Sir Peter Leitch closes doors on Mt Smart's Mad Butcher Club
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Car crash blamed for sulphur fire at Hawke's Bay fertiliser plant

Italy's staggering Covid-19 toll poses uncomfortable questions

02:12

Travel operator seeks firmer timeline for Cook Islands, NZ bubble
04:21

Firefighters to check for hotspots on Port Hills following large scrub fire