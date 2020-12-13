More than 100 guests at Auckland managed isolation facility evacuated after hot water pipe bursts

More than 100 guests at an Auckland managed isolation facility were forced to evacuate after a hot water pipe burst yesterday afternoon.

The fire alarm at the Sudima Auckland Airport was set off after the pipe burst, spraying hot water over the hallways and rooms of the hotel at around 6pm, a Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

Hotel and navy staff helped evacuate guests to the hotel's car park.

"The safety of our staff and returnees is our top priority to ultimately ensure the safety of our community, 139 returnees evacuated the premises safely to the designated assembly point under the guidance of the onsite coordinator," the spokesperson said.

"All managed isolation and quarantine facilities operate in a Level 4 environment. In evacuation situations where guests need to come outside strict infection prevention controls, developed by the Ministry of Health, are followed to manage the risks of spreading Covid-19. These protocols include use of PPE and masks and physical distancing rules."

The guests were returned to their rooms at 6.30pm, she said.

It comes after Auckland's Pullman Hotel was briefly evacuated last night due to a fire alarm.