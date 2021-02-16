More tests being done as 'very weak' positive Covid-19 result detected in Auckland wastewater

More tests are being done after a "very weak" positive Covid-19 result has been detected in Auckland wastewater.

According to the Ministry of Health, the result was picked up in an Eastern Interceptor (Central and Eastern Auckland) wastewater sample.

"It is the same area where 10 recovered people have recently returned, after spending time in the Auckland quarantine facility," the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

"Seven of these people were released within 1-2 days prior to the sample being taken. Another sample is being taken today with results expected later this week.

"The recovered cases are no longer infectious and there is no evidence that the wastewater is infectious."

The ministry says people who have recovered from Covid-19 may continue to shed parts of the virus for several weeks.

"Wastewater sampling can detect these fragments, which are not infectious and their presence is not considered a risk to the community."