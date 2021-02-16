TODAY |

More tests being done as 'very weak' positive Covid-19 result detected in Auckland wastewater

Source:  1 NEWS

More tests are being done after a "very weak" positive Covid-19 result has been detected in Auckland wastewater.

The testing can detect community spread at a wide level. Source: 1 NEWS

According to the Ministry of Health, the result was picked up in an Eastern Interceptor (Central and Eastern Auckland) wastewater sample.

"It is the same area where 10 recovered people have recently returned, after spending time in the Auckland quarantine facility," the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

"Seven of these people were released within 1-2 days prior to the sample being taken. Another sample is being taken today with results expected later this week.

"The recovered cases are no longer infectious and there is no evidence that the wastewater is infectious."

The ministry says people who have recovered from Covid-19 may continue to shed parts of the virus for several weeks.

"Wastewater sampling can detect these fragments, which are not infectious and their presence is not considered a risk to the community."

The news comes as there were no community Covid-19 cases announced today, with eight at the border.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Auckland
