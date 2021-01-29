TODAY |

More people able to apply for emergency MIQ spaces under newly announced changes

Source:  1 NEWS

More people will be able to apply for emergency spots in the country's MIQ facilities, after new changes announced by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Enterprise (MBIE) today. 

Source: istock.com

An extra 100 spots have been allocated for emergency applicants each fortnight, jumping up to 350 rooms.

MBIE deputy secretary Megan Main says the changes come as part of the Ministry's commitment to keep fine-tuning its procedures. 

"We need to balance each individual application with our critical work to ensure the safety of all New Zealanders and the limited capacity in managed isolation facilities," she said. 

"The changes we're making will mean more people who need to get home will be able to."

They've also widen the requirements for those seeking emergency applications to include terminally ill travellers wanting to return home, people from countries where they're unsafe and Pacific Islands citizens needing urgent medical treatment in New Zealand. 

To date, more than 3000 emergency MIQ applications have been processed but just 1682 have been approved. 

In order for travellers to be eligible for an emergency application, their travel must be critical and considered a "last resort option", according to MBIE. 

"The reality is that while the New Zealand border remains closed, there is finite capacity within the MIQ system to accommodate returning New Zealanders and others with immigration border exemptions," Main said.

"We want to get everyone home that wants to come home. But we need to do this in a safe way." 

Earlier this month, MBIE extended its deadline for emergency applications out from seven days to two weeks out from the applicant's intended travel date. 

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
The minimum wage is going up today — here's how much more money you could be getting
2
Bachelor NZ finale: The moment we've been waiting for — but no, it's not Moses Mackay's shower scene
3
'Most hated man in Australia' who filmed dying police officers after crash asks to be spared jail
4
Minimum wage debated as 'immense step forward' for workers, 'hell of an April Fools' joke' for businesses
5
Carmel Sepuloni 'saddened' by advocacy group's claims that politicians are disconnected from poverty
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Children as young as 12 are protected by Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, developer announces
00:35

New Zealand house prices soar 16 per cent in last year
01:04

Minimum wage debated as 'immense step forward' for workers, 'hell of an April Fools' joke' for businesses
02:16

'There's no one around' — Kaikōura tourism operators struggle as tap runs dry on visitors heading into winter