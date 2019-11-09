TODAY |

More houses being built in Auckland than ever before - Stats NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

More consents have been granted for new houses to be built in Auckland than ever before, according to new figures from Statistics NZ.

Construction site. (File photo) Source: istock.com

Last year, 15,154 new homes were consented in Auckland alone - twice as many as just five years ago.

The figures include both stand-alone houses and multi-home units such as apartments, townhouses and retirement village units.

Five years ago, 7632 new houses were consented in Auckland.

The previous peak was in the mid-1970s, with around 13,000 homes consented, Statistics NZ says.

"Auckland’s population doubled over this time and is now about 1.6 million," construction statistics manager Melissa McKenzie said today.

"Auckland consented almost three-quarters of New Zealand’s apartments, and about half the country’s townhouses, flats, and units in 2019."

The Auckland properties make up almost a third of the homes consented across the whole country last year (37,538).

Waikato, Wellington and Otago also hit record highs last year, with 4251, 3174 and 2286 consented respectively.

Read More
Revealed: The most affordable place in New Zealand for first-home buyers

But all those new homes aren't quashing the market. Both the average and median price in Auckland this year have climbed on last year.

The average price has crept up 2.6 per cent to $951,631, while the median price has jumped 6.9 per cent to $885,500, Barfoot and Thompson said today.

Managing director Peter Thompson described the Auckland housing market as having an "extremely confident start to the year".

"Buyers were active across all price segments and were prepared to pay near record prices," he says.


New Zealand
Auckland
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Prince William, Kate unimpressed as Rebel Wilson pokes fun at royals during BAFTA speech
2
Sydney mother 'forgives' driver after fatal crash kills three of her kids
3
Female teacher who had sex with two underage students in Marlborough identified
4
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 400, but no suspected cases in NZ, officials confirm
5
Trampers evacuated from Fiordland, 195 others remain stranded at Milford Sound by wild weather
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:17

Māori wardens offer to serve as guard of honour for PM Jacinda Ardern’s wedding

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter after South Auckland assault
02:06

Chinese students decry 'immense disadvantage' as NZ closes border over coronavirus
06:12

Changes underway to reduce 'without notice' child removal orders in Family Court