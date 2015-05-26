More dairy workers and vets to be allowed into NZ amid 'workforce pressures'

Two hundred more dairy workers and 50 vets will be allowed to enter the country, along with their partners and dependent children, after the Government approved border class exceptions.

Cows getting milked

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said the exceptions would go a long way to relieving "workforce pressures" both sectors are currently facing.

"In making this decision, we’ve balanced the need to keep New Zealanders safe and ensure appropriate MIQ capacity, with seasonal and strategic skills shortages, and seasonal variations for overseas New Zealanders travelling home," he said.

"To relieve workforce pressures, the Government has previously approved exceptions for vets, along with shearers and rural mobile plant machinery operators, and others.

"These new border exceptions will help drive New Zealand’s economic recovery from Covid-19."

O'Connor said the Government had been working with the food and fibres sector to mitigate worker shortages through the training and upskilling of Kiwis, but acknowledged this takes time.

"This announcement recognises the immediate need for additional expertise to come through our borders," he said.

"Dairy managers and vets have specialist skills developed over many years, which we can’t replicate overnight.

"With the new dairy season kicking off last week, migrant dairy farm workers will supplement the domestic workforce and provide critical support.

"Despite the previous border class exception for vets, our domestic vet skill shortage remains acute, including in hard to recruit roles in isolated rural practices," he said.

Employers will be able to start requesting to bring workers in through the class border exception by the end of the month.

The new border exceptions will enable: