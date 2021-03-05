Moment severe 7.1 magnitude earthquake hits NZ Post depot in Napier captured on video

The moment this morning's magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit has been captured on camera at the New Zealand Post depot in Napier.

The footage showed the depot shaking and a rattling sound can be heard after the quake struck 105km east of Te Araroa at a depth of 90km, at 2.27am this morning.

GeoNet described the earthquake as "severe".

The evacuation of some Ohope residents following the tsunami warning, which has since been lifted, was also captured on video.

Those in homes near the beach were quick to react, moving away from the coast, before the tsunami warning was lifted.