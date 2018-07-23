Are mobile truck shops preying on vulnerable people in South Auckland?

South Auckland woman Apitanga Siliva was on the verge of losing everything, including her home, because of the debt she racked up buying products from mobile traders.

Numerous South Auckland Pasifika families have been left thousands of dollars in debt to mobile traders.

The products they sell may sound cheap, but they come with high interest and penalties for payments missed.

Shopping regularly at these mobile truck stores caused Ms Siliva to slide further and further into debt.

"It was so bad. I think it was way over $10,000. It would just pile up and it’s really, really bad," Apitanga Siliva told Tagata Pasifika.

Financial advisors say many consumers don't understand what's in their contract with mobile traders.

Tagata Pasifika reporter Alistar Kata looked into how much of this issue comes down to the buyer's responsibility.