Missing woman found on Bay of Plenty bush track

A Mount Maunganui woman reported missing early yesterday has been found on a bush track.

Ola Shahin

Source: New Zealand Police

A Search and Rescue spokesperson has told media that Ola Shahin was found about an hour in on a track at Woodland Rd.

The 24-year-old is coming out with the SAR team.

Ms Shahin has asked for privacy and family will meet her in Tauranga.

LandSAR volunteers, police and a dog unit searched for her in the Kaimai bush in Katikati, Bay of Plenty after she was reported missing at 7am yesterday.

Police have significant concern for her wellbeing.
Source: Breakfast

Police said they had  "significant concerns" for Ms Shahin and appealed for sightings of a Toyota hatchback in the area.


