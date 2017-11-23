Missing woman found on Bay of Plenty bush track

A Mount Maunganui woman reported missing early yesterday has been found on a bush track.

Ola Shahin Source: New Zealand Police

A Search and Rescue spokesperson has told media that Ola Shahin was found about an hour in on a track at Woodland Rd.

The 24-year-old is coming out with the SAR team.

Ms Shahin has asked for privacy and family will meet her in Tauranga.

LandSAR volunteers, police and a dog unit searched for her in the Kaimai bush in Katikati, Bay of Plenty after she was reported missing at 7am yesterday.

Police said they had "significant concerns" for Ms Shahin and appealed for sightings of a Toyota hatchback in the area.