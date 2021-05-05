Missing three-year-old was calling for his mum after spending night in rough bush, says man who found him

The man who found Axel Hambleyn said it was a “very emotional” ordeal finding the three-year-old amongst rough terrain near Tolaga Bay this morning, after hearing the boy calling out for his mother about three or four kilometres from where he went missing yesterday afternoon.

Peter said the boy was “very disorientated and calling out to his mum” when he found him in the bush about 10.45am.

“I’m just a stranger to him but I just said to him that his mum was looking for him.

“He had tears to his eyes, brought tears to my eyes, but all he wanted was his mum and he was a pretty strong young fella.”

Peter said the boy didn't realise everyone had been looking for him.

He was found without pants, but was embraced with cuddles from his family once returned.

“He was just wanting his mum. Very strong little young fella. Good thing about it is he’s all safe," Peter said.

“Having children of my own, that’s a parent that doesn’t want to go through that sort of nightmare.”

Axel said he'd slept in the dark but wasn’t scared, Peter added.

When asked why he walked off, Peter said “kids are kids”.

Axel was reported missing from his rural Mangatuna home yesterday afternoon around 3pm. A dog he was believed to be with returned home alone yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday's search concluded around 11pm, but emergency responders and volunteers returned at 5.30am today to continue the effort.