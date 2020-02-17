Missing Porirua woman Karina Bradnam found safe

Missing woman Karina Bradnam has been found safely this afternoon, police say.

Karina Bradnam Source: Supplied

She went missing from Titahi Bay, Porirua, on Saturday.

Despite making contact with her family yesterday afternoon, police were still trying to track her down so they could make contact in person.

This evening, Wellington police said the 29-year-old had been found safely in Porirua this afternoon.

Ms Bradnam was one of two Porirua women reported missing on Saturday, with 33-year-old Jasmine Dore also last seen on Saturday.