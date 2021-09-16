TODAY |

Missing Marokopa family found 'safe and well' after 20 days

Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A father and his three children missing since September 11 have been found "safe and well", police say.

Clockwise from left: Tom Phillips, Jayda, Maverick and Ember. Source: 1 NEWS

Tom Phillips and his children, Jayda Jin, eight, Maverick, six, and Ember, five, were found in Marokopa on Thursday morning.

Waikato West area commander Will Loughrin will be providing more information on Thursday afternoon at 3pm. 

The daily search for the family was suspended on September 24 after no sign of them was found. 

Loughrin said at the time police were moving to a "reactive approach". 

"The family understands police remain committed to bringing their loved ones home," he had said.

Search and rescue teams had combed the area of Kiritehere and Marokopa since September 13, looking for the family after Phillips’ ute was found at Kiritehere Beach. 

