MIQ bookings open again for Kiwis abroad

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis overseas can start booking MIQ spots again on Monday, as the Government launches its new "lobby" system.

People walk past a MIQ facility. Source: Getty

From 8am, those hoping to come to New Zealand will have an hour to register.

There will be 3000 room vouchers, available between September and December, being released. They will be randomly allocated.

Those hoping to come to New Zealand will have an hour to register. Source: Breakfast

The Government paused MIQ bookings four weeks ago after a community Delta outbreak in Auckland.

There are now over 1000 cases in the outbreak.

New Zealand
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
